Police departments put out fake warnings about coronavirus contaminated drugs

(CNN) Some police departments are putting out fake warnings that illicit drugs could be contaminated with coronavirus in an effort to make drug arrests.

The Tavares Police Department in Florida and the Merrill Police Department in Wisconsin are among those that have taken to social media offering to test methamphetamine and other drugs.

"If you have recently purchased Meth, it may be contaminated," with coronavirus, Merrill Police Department said on Facebook. "If you're not comfortable going into an office setting, please request any officer and they'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We are here for you!"

"Bring it by our station and we will test your batch within minutes!" Tavares Police Department said.

At least 2,976 people have died from coronavirus globally. There are now 71 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the virus in the United States, including one fatality.

