"I should have told you this when you walked in," he said. My stomach tightened, anticipating what a man might preamble with those words. "You look really nice tonight."

"Oh, that's so nice of you to say," I said, smiling. "Thank you."

"I was really excited to go out with you," he continued. "You seemed so interesting and smart. I feel like it's so rare for me to think a girl's smart."

I grabbed my drink and nodded stiffly, unsure what to say.

"I guess what I mean is, I just don't find that many girls as intelligent as you," he barreled ahead. "It's really nice to talk to someone as ... well, someone as smart as me."

I shifted in my seat. Is it just me, or was that really sexist? Does he not realize that?

What am I supposed to say? I thought to myself. I know I'm smart, so why does him saying that make me uncomfortable? How can I agree or even accept the compliment without insulting the rest of womankind?

I didn't know what to say, so I said nothing, and ordered another drink. But Heath's comment got me thinking about what to do when a likely well-intentioned compliment falls flat, leaving me speechless, or maybe even a little insulted. If a compliment lands on me in a truly uncomfortable way, is that my problem or his? How am I supposed to deal with it?

"It doesn't matter whose problem it is, because it's a problem you're now both dealing with, and you have to decide how you're going to react," said Lizzie Post, author and etiquette expert for the Emily Post Institute.

"Sometimes it's as easy as letting the person know he's not having the right effect but you're willing to let them try again," Post said. "It's OK to just call them out on it and give them the benefit of the doubt. You're letting them know that they can keep talking, and we'll try again."

Great advice, but perhaps easier said than done, especially for an apologetic, good-natured Midwesterner like me. Besides, it's not that I don't like being complimented. I love compliments! Please compliment me, especially if you are trying to win me over.

But, is it possible to avoid saying nice things in a smug, heroic tone that simultaneously insults other women? And, if I'm not asking too much, maybe give a compliment that doesn't belittle me?

Granted, the line between a compliment and an insult is different for everyone. For me, I've got to draw it at accidental jabs at my appearance, and insults to other women. So how should confident women deal with backhanded comments and the men who lob them?

Feeling defeated

The dilemma came up again a few days later, when Heath texted to ask if I'd like to go out again. Aside from his backhanded compliments, I liked him. I said yes, but it would have to wait. I'd come down with the flu.

"I'll make you feel better," he wrote. "You looked fantastic last week."

Enough! I thought. You saying I'm pretty won't cure the flu!

But I didn't say that to Heath.