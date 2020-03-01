Slovakia elects anti-corruption party after outrage over murdered journalist

(CNN) Slovakia has elected an anti-corruption party following outrage over the high-profile murder of an investigative journalist, dispelling fears of a neo-fascist surge in the eastern European country.

Voters on Saturday delivered a victory to the center-right Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party, which had campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, and took more than 25% of the total vote.

It spells the end of the rule of incumbent Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini's ruling center-left Smer party. Smer had been in power for over a decade but came under fire following the 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova.