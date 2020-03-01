Slovakia elects anti-corruption party after outrage over murdered journalist

(CNN)Slovakia has elected an anti-corruption party following outrage over the high-profile murder of an investigative journalist, dispelling fears of a neo-fascist surge in the eastern European country.
Voters on Saturday delivered a victory to the center-right Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party, which had campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, and took more than 25% of the total vote.
It spells the end of the rule of incumbent Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini's ruling center-left Smer party. Smer had been in power for over a decade but came under fire following the 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova.
The young couple were shot dead after Kuciak reported on tax evasion and fraud among Slovak businesspeople connected to Smer.