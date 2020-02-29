(CNN)Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran on espionage charges, believes she has contracted coronavirus in Evin Prison outside Tehran, according to a family statement released Saturday.
Although authorities have not tested Zaghari-Ratcliffe for the virus, she says in the statement that she has been sick for "all week" and describes her symptoms as those reported of the coronavirus:
"I am not good. I feel very bad in fact.... At the beginning I had a runny nose and a cough. Now I have this continual cold sweat I have a temperature, though not all the time. The past couple of days I have been shivering every night."
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, now 42, was arrested in 2016. The Iranian government accused her of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime. She was sentenced to five years in jail.