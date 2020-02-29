(CNN) Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran on espionage charges, believes she has contracted coronavirus in Evin Prison outside Tehran, according to a family statement released Saturday.

Although authorities have not tested Zaghari-Ratcliffe for the virus, she says in the statement that she has been sick for "all week" and describes her symptoms as those reported of the coronavirus:

"I am not good. I feel very bad in fact.... At the beginning I had a runny nose and a cough. Now I have this continual cold sweat I have a temperature, though not all the time. The past couple of days I have been shivering every night."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, now 42, was arrested in 2016. The Iranian government accused her of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime. She was sentenced to five years in jail.

Her husband wants her tested immediately