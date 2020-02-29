If Sacramento can make it through Saturday without any rain, it'll set a new record

(CNN) Sacramento is on the verge of having its first rain-free February in recorded history. It just needs to make it through Saturday without any measurable rainfall.

Typically, the city sees an average of 3.47 inches of rain in February. But this rainy season has been unusually dry.

And it's not the only California city that's parched.

San Francisco hasn't had any measurable rainfall in February, when it usually averages 4.46 inches of rainfall.

If San Francisco lasts one more day without rain, it'll be the first time that's happened in 156 years.

