UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis has crowd falling crazy in love with her Beyoncé-inspired routine

(CNN) The crowd lost their breath to Nia Dennis' gymnastics routine last weekend.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley. Who else is crazy in love with her routine? 😍 pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK

Dennis scored a 9.975 for her routine, close to a perfect score, according to UCLA.

That didn't stop everyone else from thinking it was the best thing they ever had.

"Look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! Was just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNia, I'm inspired!!" tweeted singer Alicia Keys.

👀👀👀 look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! 💥💥💥 Was just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNia, I'm inspired!! ⁣

⁣

Going into the weekend like 🤸🏽‍♂️ 🤸🏽‍♂️ 🤸🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wd2EAvCATO — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 28, 2020

"@DennisNia is ending #BlackHistoryMonth the right way―by showcasing her Black excellence. Beyoncé herself would be proud," tweeted Sen. Kamala Harris.