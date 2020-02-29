UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis has crowd falling crazy in love with her Beyoncé-inspired routine

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 12:49 AM ET, Sat February 29, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nia Dennis performs the floor exercise during UCLA Gymnastics Meet the Bruins intra squad event at Pauley Pavilion on December 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
Nia Dennis performs the floor exercise during UCLA Gymnastics Meet the Bruins intra squad event at Pauley Pavilion on December 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

(CNN)The crowd lost their breath to Nia Dennis' gymnastics routine last weekend.

The University of California, Los Angeles, junior's amazing performance honored the one and only Beyoncé.
Hitting spins and flips to songs like "Crazy in Love" and "Ego," Dennis ended her routine with her hands over her head in the shape of a crown. She even hit the woah, a popular dance move.
Dennis scored a 9.975 for her routine, close to a perfect score, according to UCLA.
    That didn't stop everyone else from thinking it was the best thing they ever had.
    Read More
    "Look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! Was just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNia, I'm inspired!!" tweeted singer Alicia Keys.
    "@DennisNia is ending #BlackHistoryMonth the right way―by showcasing her Black excellence. Beyoncé herself would be proud," tweeted Sen. Kamala Harris.