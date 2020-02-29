Man leads Philadelphia police in bizarre ambulance chase

(CNN) A man stole an ambulance in Philadelphia and led police officers on a chase for more than an hour Friday night, police said.

Medics responded to calls of a domestic disturbance requiring medical attention at the Roosevelt Inn in northeast Philadelphia at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to police spokesman Sekou Kinebrew. At the inn, first responders encountered a "combative" shirtless man wearing what appeared to be boxer shorts and described as being in his 40s, Kinebrew said.

Police are withholding the man's name pending charges.

When police arrived, the unnamed man broke into an ambulance and drove off as police officers began to arrive, Kinebrew said at a press conference after the incident. The man steered the ambulance toward a police officer, who fired four times, with three shots striking the man, two in the left leg and one in the side, Kinebrew said.

The police officer was then struck by the ambulance, sustaining injuries that are not life-threatening, Kinebrew said.

Read More