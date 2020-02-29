A mother's powerful obituary of her son is a raw look at the pain of gun violence

(CNN) A mother in Louisiana wrote a painfully honest obituary for her only child after he was shot and killed, writing that she hoped her words would show young people that "the streets offer nothing but heartache, pain, and ultimately death."

Robert Wells III, 22, was killed in Harahan, a suburb of New Orleans on February 16, his mother, Deborah Wells, told CNN. Wells first shared her story with The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

"We hope and pray that Robert never bestowed this kind of senseless violence upon anyone else's child," she wrote in his obituary. "And if this obituary can offer the opportunity for another young person to realize the streets offer nothing but heartache, pain, and ultimately death, Robert's life will not have been in vain."

There are few details about his death right now and Wells said she doesn't care to know much more about what police are investigating as a homicide.

"It's not going to bring my son back," she said. "I don't know what he did or could have possibly done to deserve to be shot and killed, but these kids that are doing this stuff, they know not what they do, and I think it's just the way society has just become so callous for each other."

