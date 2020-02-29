Google celebrates Leap Day with a doodle

(CNN) Google jumped at the chance to share a new animated doodle on Saturday.

In celebration of Leap Day, which only comes around once every four years, the animation depicts the number 29 in the center of the Google logo. The digit between the numbers 28 and 1 symbolizes the extra day in February.

"Today's Doodle is jumping for joy on Leap Day, the 29th day of February that only occurs about every four years, to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun," Google said

"We HOP you have a good one -- Happy Leap Day!"

Why there's an extra day

