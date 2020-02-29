Meet your Girl Scout Cookie match

(CNN)Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is here, which means the country's youngest entrepreneurs will come out in droves to peddle their cookies, and you're obligated to buy some.
But there are 12 cookies and just one you. Feel stumped on which box to buy? Get to know the cookies a bit better with their dating — er, flavor profiles — before you commit.
Thin Mint
The Audrey Hepburn of cookies: Classic, delicate and thin.
Best enjoyed: Dipped in a frothy latte and nibbled slowly.
Eat if: You're craving chocolate and a breath mint.
Celebrity endorsement: Jennifer Garner loves me!
Fun fact: I'm old school. Like, "I was invented in the 1950s" old school. And I'm still the reigning supreme.
Song that describes me: "Popular" from the musical "Wicked" — for obvious reasons!
Tagalong
I am opulence. I am drama. I am rich, decadent ribbons of peanut butter enveloped in chocolate. Look no further — I am the cookie you've been craving.
AKA: Peanut Butter Patty (my stage name, if you will)
Eat if: You're feelin' a sweet-and-salty combo. Also, LUXURY.
Favorite quote: "I am large, I contain multitudes" — Walt Whitman. Did he write this about multitudes of peanut butter?
Favorite pastime: Luxuriating and tea spilling.
Biggest flaw: I'm not as widely beloved as Thin Mint, though I am objectively better. But that's at no fault of my own, now, is it?