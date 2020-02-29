Meet your Girl Scout Cookie match

(CNN) Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is here, which means the country's youngest entrepreneurs will come out in droves to peddle their cookies, and you're obligated to buy some.

But there are 12 cookies and just one you. Feel stumped on which box to buy? Get to know the cookies a bit better with their dating — er, flavor profiles — before you commit.

Thin Mint

The Audrey Hepburn of cookies: Classic, delicate and thin.

Best enjoyed: Dipped in a frothy latte and nibbled slowly.

