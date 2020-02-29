Chicago officers are under investigation after video shows police shooting a man at a train station

(CNN) A video posted online appears to show two Chicago police officers shooting a man at a busy train station after struggling to restrain him.

Police say two officers were trying to arrest a man at the Grand station on the CTA Red Line on Friday when the shooting took place. The officers stopped the man because he was moving between two train cars, a city ordinance violation, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

A video recorded by a bystander shows the officers struggling to restrain a man near an escalator at the station. The officers take the man down and within seconds, one of them is seen lying on top of him and attempting to handcuff him.

As they continue struggling, one of the officers is heard repeatedly shouting "stop resisting" while the man responds, "I didn't do nothing to you."

Both officers used stun guns on the man, police said.

Read More