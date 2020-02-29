Authorities tracked down the suspect who killed a woman in 1973, but he's been dead for more than two decades

(CNN) For more than four decades, one California police department employed every method available in its search for the killer of a 57-year-old apartment manager.

But by the time technology caught up, the suspect in Naomi Sanders' killing had died.

"As you can imagine, over that 46 years, many family members directly affected by the loss of Naomi have also passed, and, unfortunately they cannot be afforded the truth as to what happened," a statement from the victim's family said.

"Those of us who do remember the stories of Naomi's life and untimely death can now feel closure thanks to the determination and teamwork of the Vallejo Police Department and partnering law enforcement agencies."

Sanders was found dead in her apartment in 1973, the Vallejo Police Department said. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled, police said.

