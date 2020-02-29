Olympic cauldron burns again in Atlanta for marathon trials

Atlanta (CNN) The Olympic cauldron famously lit by Muhammad Ali 24 years ago is burning again in Atlanta, site of the 1996 Summer Games and Saturday's US Olympic marathon trials.

The cauldron was lit at noon ET, shortly before the race started, and was set to burn until the country's top marathoners had concluded around 3:30 p.m.

By then, the top three men and the top three women will be planning their trips to Tokyo for this year's Games as members of the US team.

This year, 261 men qualified for the trials, along with 510 women. The men's qualifying time was 2:19, the women's 2:45, according to the sponsoring Atlanta Truck Club.

The trials will be followed by Sunday's Publix Atlanta Marathon.

