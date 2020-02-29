A transgender woman's brutal murder has shocked Puerto Rico and renewed a conversation about transphobia

By Harmeet Kaur and Rafy Rivera, CNN

Updated 5:03 PM ET, Sat February 29, 2020

Alexa Negrón Luciano was killed in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, last Monday, several hours after photos of her being approached by police at a fast food restaurant began circulating on social media.
(CNN)"They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt."

Those were the words emblazoned in Spanish on a T-shirt worn by Bad Bunny on Thursday during his televised performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The Latin trap star also donned a black skirt, in a clear effort to draw attention to a killing that has shocked his native Puerto Rico over the past week.
The Alexa in question is Alexa Negrón Luciano -- also known as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz -- a homeless, transgender woman who was brutally killed in the city of Toa Baja last Monday.
Her killing has sparked outrage and renewed a conversation on the island about transphobia and other issues that transgender and gender non-conforming people face.

    Body found with multiple gunshot wounds

    Last Sunday, a person at a Toa Baja fast food restaurant filed a complaint against Luciano for entering the women's bathroom, according to police. After police arrived to investigate the incident and approached Luciano, photos of the police encounter started circulating on social media.
    Bad Bunny wore a shirt to draw attention to Luciano's killing during his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
    Earlier this week, a video uploaded on social