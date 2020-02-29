A transgender woman's brutal murder has shocked Puerto Rico and renewed a conversation about transphobia

(CNN) "They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt."

Those were the words emblazoned in Spanish on a T-shirt worn by Bad Bunny on Thursday during his televised performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The Latin trap star also donned a black skirt, in a clear effort to draw attention to a killing that has shocked his native Puerto Rico over the past week.

The Alexa in question is Alexa Negrón Luciano -- also known as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz -- a homeless, transgender woman who was brutally killed in the city of Toa Baja last Monday.

Her killing has sparked outrage and renewed a conversation on the island about transphobia and other issues that transgender and gender non-conforming people face.

Body found with multiple gunshot wounds

