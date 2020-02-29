(CNN) Adam Levine is in misery, but it's not over a woman.

Maroon 5 is facing backlash for the band's performance Thursday at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in Chile.

The American pop rock band was 30 minutes late to their set and fans complained Levine lacked "energy to interact with the audience," Chilean news agency Chilevisión Noticias reported

In a post Friday on Instagram Stories, the singer said his fans deserved an explanation.

"To be totally frank there were some things holding me back last night and I let them get to me," Levine said in a video. "It impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that."

