Welcome to London's rental market, where $2,000 a month gets you a bed beside the toilet

London (CNN) At first glance, the advertisement looks impressive: A one-bedroom flat in London's trendy Camden Town, situated in a pretty townhouse and boasting "high ceilings" and "designer marble worktops."

Flicking through the pictures, there are smart wooden floorboards, a Smeg oven and ... Oh wait. Here's the catch: The bed is in the bathroom.

Yes, if you were to roll out of bed you'd find yourself almost smacking into either the toilet or the basin.