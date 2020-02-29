Welcome to London's rental market, where $2,000 a month gets you a bed beside the toilet

London (CNN)At first glance, the advertisement looks impressive: A one-bedroom flat in London's trendy Camden Town, situated in a pretty townhouse and boasting "high ceilings" and "designer marble worktops."
Flicking through the pictures, there are smart wooden floorboards, a Smeg oven and ... Oh wait. Here's the catch: The bed is in the bathroom.
Yes, if you were to roll out of bed you'd find yourself almost smacking into either the toilet or the basin.
And the asking price? £1,500 (US$1,940) per month for the 27-square-meter flat, according to estate agent Foxtons. CNN contacted the company -- one of London's leading realtors -- but it declined to comment on the price or how much interest the ad had generated.