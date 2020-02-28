An entire Swiss village must evacuate due to a World War II ammo dump. The cleanup could take 10 years

(CNN) Residents of the Swiss village of Mitholz are going to have to find new homes, so authorities can clean up a crumbling ammunition depot filled with tons of explosives.

It could take a decade to remove the weapons stockpile, according to Swiss officials.

The depot was built during World War II inside a mountain in Mitholz, which is about an hour south of Bern.

In 1947, about 7,000 tons of explosives detonated in the underground depot, killing nine people and causing heavy damage to the village.

Part of the facility was rebuilt, and for decades people thought it was safe, according to Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport spokeswoman Carolina Bohren.

