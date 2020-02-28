Did Iran give Trump a foreign policy victory, after all?

This analysis was excerpted from the February 28 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) All hell didn't break loose, after all.

Before the new coronavirus epidemic gripped the globe --- about a million supercharged news cycles ago -- we seemed to be on the brink of a major US-Iran war. But two months later, the feared backlash of the US killing of top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani has largely not materialized.

As it turns out, the region didn't explode into war, and Iranian proxies are yet to wreak revenge on American diplomatic posts abroad. After an initial recoil, the US was also not forced out of Iraq, leaving Soleimani's strategic dream unfulfilled.

So does the administration of Donald Trump finally have a big foreign policy win to confound its naysayers?