Why do we even have a leap year? (Get ready to do some math)

(CNN) 2020 is a leap year, which means we get to enjoy a whole extra day of February, and people born on February 29 finally get some presents.

But why do we even have leap years?

Our calendar has 365 days in a year, because that's pretty much how long it takes the Earth to orbit the Sun. The problem is that in reality it takes the Earth around 365 ¼ days (actually 365.24219 days) to circle the Sun (that's a solar year), which means our calendar is out by around a quarter of a day a year.

That discrepancy was spotted a while back.

In 45 B.C. a decree by Julius Caesar began the practice of adding an extra day every four years, with the creation of the Julian calendar -- making up for those quarter days.

