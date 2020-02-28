A Florida woman is accused of zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase for hours until he died

(CNN) Sarah Boone called 911 and said her boyfriend got trapped in a suitcase and died during a game of hide-and-seek, according to court records.

The Florida couple had been drinking Chardonnay and doing puzzles Sunday night in their Winter Park apartment, Boone told authorities, when they thought "it would be funny" to hop in a suitcase as a part of the game, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Boone, 42, zipped up Jorge Torres Jr. in the blue suitcase containing a few items for donating. Two of his fingers stuck out, so she assumed he could open it, according to the affidavit.

She went upstairs to bed and thought he'd get himself out of the suitcase and join her, only to wake up Monday and find him still in it and not breathing, the affidavit says.

iPhone video tells a different story

Read More