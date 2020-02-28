13 rescued, 3 missing after boat 'dump-and-run' off San Diego coast

(CNN) At least three people were missing and thirteen others sent to hospitals Friday after apparently being dumped from a boat off the coast of San Diego, authorities say.

The migrants were dropped offshore by a boat believed to have returned to Mexico, Encinitas Fire Chief Mike Stein said.

Emergency crews responded to calls of people yelling in the water early Friday morning, Stein said.

Three people were pulled from the ocean and another 10 reached the shore on their own, according to Stein.

The 13 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of mild hypothermia, deputy fire chief Robert Ford said.

