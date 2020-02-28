Grand Central restaurateur and father of Lady Gaga refuses to pay rent over poor conditions

(CNN) Joe Germanotta is the owner of the Art Bird & Whiskey Bar in New York City's Grand Central Terminal, but he hasn't paid more than $260,000 in rent and fees.

The restaurateur and father of Lady Gaga says he's refusing to pay because of unclean conditions and the increasing presence of homeless people, who he claims caused business losses.

His landlord, the New York Metropolitan Transport Authority, says Germanotta's view of the conditions at the famed Manhattan train station is unfounded.

"It is a terrific place to do business," Tim Minton, communications director for the MTA, told CNN on Friday. "There is another business 40 feet away in a similar pavilion that is thriving."

Minton also cited the lack of crime in the station's dining concourse as evidence to rebut the restaurant owner's allegations.

