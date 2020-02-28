A missing Mennonite woman from New Mexico was found dead 250 miles away

(CNN) A Mennonite woman who went missing from New Mexico last month was kidnapped and murdered, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said.

The body of 27-year-old Sasha Krause was found more than 250 miles away, near Flagstaff, Arizona.

"Over the last four weeks, we conducted ground searches, aerial searches, K-9 search and entered Sasha's information to federal databases that would alert us if law enforcement had contact with her," San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said in a statement Tuesday.

Krause was last seen leaving her home within a Mennonite compound on January 18. A friend told police at the time Krause went to church to pick up schoolbooks and load them into her car, a San Juan County Sheriff's Office missing person's report shows.

Her vehicle was found parked at the Farmington Mennonite Church, just 75 yards away from where she lived, police said. Krause had left her belongings and purse inside her room, the report says, and there were no packed suitcases or letters left behind.

