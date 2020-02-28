Two women in Boston were charged after police say they attacked a mother and daughter for speaking Spanish

(CNN)A Boston mother and her daughter were speaking Spanish on their way home when authorities say two white women assaulted them because they thought they were making fun of them.
"As they beat us, they yelled 'This is America, speak English!'" the mother, who was only identified as Ms. Vasquez, told reporters earlier this week about the February 15 incident.
Vasquez, 46, and her 15-year-old daughter were walking near an East Boston train station after having dinner when they had an altercation with two women. The mother says they were punched, kicked and bitten.
On Thursday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced that two women were facing several charges in connection with the attack.
Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, 25, and Stephanie Armstrong, 25, were each charged with two counts of violating constitutional rights with bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery charges, the district attorney said.
Ennamorati was charged with an additional assault and battery with dangerous weapon for using a shod foot.
"There is no place for hatred or bigotry in Suffolk County. The sense of entitlement and privilege these defendants must have felt to utter these hateful and racist words, and then to physically attack a mother and her child for laughing and speaking Spanish is outrageous and reprehensible," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.
CNN has attempted to reach Ennamorati and Armstrong for comment. They are scheduled to appear in East Boston District Court on March 9.
Mother and daughter say they were punched and bitten
Surveillance video shared by the Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, a nonprofit group representing the Vasquezes, shows a woman crossing the street and shouting at another woman, who appears to be the mother. The pair then start shoving and hitting each other.