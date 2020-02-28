Two women in Boston were charged after police say they attacked a mother and daughter for speaking Spanish

(CNN) A Boston mother and her daughter were speaking Spanish on their way home when authorities say two white women assaulted them because they thought they were making fun of them.

"As they beat us, they yelled 'This is America, speak English!'" the mother, who was only identified as Ms. Vasquez, told reporters earlier this week about the February 15 incident.

Vasquez, 46, and her 15-year-old daughter were walking near an East Boston train station after having dinner when they had an altercation with two women. The mother says they were punched, kicked and bitten.

On Thursday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced that two women were facing several charges in connection with the attack.

Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, 25, and Stephanie Armstrong, 25, were each charged with two counts of violating constitutional rights with bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery charges, the district attorney said.

