Livin' on an Heir: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi jam at Abbey Road

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 9:44 AM ET, Fri February 28, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The prince and the rock star met on Friday.
The prince and the rock star met on Friday.
For more on the royal family, watch CNN's new original series, "The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty," Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

London (CNN)The Duke of Sussex's complicated extraction from the British royal family has been no Bed of Roses so far, but the artist formerly known as Prince did get to enjoy a perk on Friday -- dropping in on a studio session with legendary soft rocker Jon Bon Jovi in London.

The unlikely pair rocked out while Bon Jovi recorded a new version of his song "Unbroken" for this year's Invictus Games, the sporting competition for injured military personnel that Harry created in 2014.
Harry and Meghan to lose their Canadian security