Livin' on an Heir: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi jam at Abbey Road

London (CNN) The Duke of Sussex's complicated extraction from the British royal family has been no Bed of Roses so far, but the artist formerly known as Prince did get to enjoy a perk on Friday -- dropping in on a studio session with legendary soft rocker Jon Bon Jovi in London.

The unlikely pair rocked out while Bon Jovi recorded a new version of his song "Unbroken" for this year's Invictus Games, the sporting competition for injured military personnel that Harry created in 2014.