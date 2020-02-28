Woman dies after drinking single sip of wine laced with MDMA

By Sara Spary, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Fri February 28, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The adulterated wine was a 2016 Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon from the Dutch brand Black &amp; Bianco.
The adulterated wine was a 2016 Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon from the Dutch brand Black & Bianco.

(CNN)A woman has died after taking a single sip of wine laced with the drug MDMA, prosecutors in the Belgian city of Antwerp have said.

The unnamed 41-year-old woman from the town of Puurs collapsed in December after drinking the wine, which prosecutors believe had been pumped full of MDMA by drug traffickers.
The wine was a 2016 Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon.
The wine was a 2016 Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon.
According to prosecutors she discarded the bottle after the first sip because it tasted bad but fell unconscious shortly after.
She was taken to hospital but died five days later after being found to have ingested a lethal dose of the illegal drug.