Everything you need to turn your bathroom into a spa

Don't we all wish we could have a spa day every day? Sometimes, after a long, hard week, all we want to do is check in to our favorite little oasis and seriously, deeply relax with a facial or massage or full-body treatment or, hey, all of the above.

Nowadays, though, there are plenty of items on the market to bring the spa experience right to your home. Find the right stuff and soon enough, you'll be able to have a soothing, Zen experience right in your own bathroom for a fraction of the cost.

Whether you love your local spa for the calming music, relaxing smells or the way your body feels afterward, we've rounded up a few of our favorite products that bring the spa to you. Self-care has never been easier or felt so good.

IFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker ($29.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Relaxing music is the first step to setting a peaceful mood. This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and even fully submersible, making it the optimal shower speaker. The speaker lasts for up to 10 hours on a charge, so connect your phone to the speaker, choose your relaxing playlist, and you're all set.

Splash Tunes Pro Dual Wireless Speaker ($44; anthropologie.com)

Not only is this speaker Bluetooth and waterproof, it comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. If your spa day includes the potential for catch-up calls with friends and family, this is the perfect option for you.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray ($46.97, originally $59.97; amazon.com)

A bathtub tray is a necessity to keep all of your personal items close while you soak in the tub. This tray features a book or tablet holder, wine glass slots, and two removable trays for spa accessories. It was created to accommodate two bathers at once, if you want to share the spa experience with someone special.

Timber Grove Studios Bathtub Caddy (starting at $61.07; etsy.com)

If you're looking for a bathtub tray that's both functional and stylish even beyond your spa day, this is your best bet. Offered in 20 colors and nine sizes, this wooden caddy is suited to hold anything you need for your relaxing soak. The two brass handle accents give it a chic touch that sets it apart from other caddy options.

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow ($18.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

To properly relax while you're sitting in the tub, a bath pillow is a must. No more straining your neck and back while trying to lean against the hard tub wall. This two-panel pillow is made of padded foam and features seven suction cups to eliminate pillow slippage for added comfort.

VicTsing Mini Oil Diffuser ($16.99, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Once you start using a diffuser, you may never stop. This aromatherapy diffuser is a mini version, making it totally portable and easy to stash in the smallest bathroom corners. It's also super quiet while diffusing your favorite essential oil, so it won't disturb your relaxing spa day. It offers eight color light options to set the mood.

Pura Diffuser Starter Kit ($63; anthropologie.com)

So, imagine your diffuser, but with the option for you to control the timing, scents and intensity anytime, anyplace, through your smartphone. This is that diffuser. Connect with the Pura diffuser through an app to change fragrances, create schedules and receive battery notifications. This is perfect to switch up the mood during your spa day without leaving your bathtub.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator ($30; nordstrom.com)

This multi-exfoliation treatment is the perfect product to refresh your skin after a long week. It uses both chemical and physical exfoliation to soften and renew skin, featuring an AHA/BHA trio of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids to remove dead skin cells and soften skin without irritation. Just massage until you get a foam and rinse well with water. Voilà.

Sense Sation Vegan Dry Brush & Skin Exfoliating Set ($20.99; amazon.com)

Immerse yourself in the full spa experience by using body tools for extra exfoliation. This set is completely vegan and comes with a body brush, foot brush, pumice stone, loofah back scrubber, face konjac sponge, and bath gloves to soften and rejuvenate skin.

Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay Bar Soap ($12; nordstrom.com)

For a luxe take on your normal body soap, check out this pink clay soap bar from one of our favorite clean beauty brands. Pink clay is known for helping draw out impurities from the skin (without drying it out) and improving elasticity.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

Once you've settled after your spa day, or if you simply need to run out of the bathroom between treatments, you'll want a soft robe to wrap yourself in. It'll be perfect even post-spa day to get cozy around the house.

Pavilia Premium Women's Fleece Robe with Satin Trim (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Now imagine basically the softest robe you've ever experienced, but affordably priced. Available in 13 colors, this robe comes in a luxurious fleece material that feels soft and lightweight on the skin while keeping you warm.

Jessica Simpson Comfy Faux Fur Slippers (starting at $23.88; amazon.com)

One thing a spa has that your bathroom probably doesn't: a heated floor. But with these slippers, which are extra warm and cozy with faux fur detailing, you honestly don't need it.

Saturday Skin No Bad Days Set ($39; sephora.com)

A spa day isn't complete without a revamped skin care routine. This four-piece skin care set from Saturday Skin features a refining peel gel, toner and essence combo, and two face creams that will balance and brighten skin. This set is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free and comes in recyclable packaging. Win win.

Dermalogica Power Cleanse Duo ($19; sephora.com)

Experience this two-step power cleansing duo for cleaner and brighter skin from the comfort of your bathroom. The PreCleanse is a deep-cleansing vegan oil that removes makeup and impurities, while the Daily Microfoliant activates with water to gently exfoliate the skin.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask ($48; sephora.com)

For us, a mask is the first step to feeling like we have our life in order. This cult-favorite face mask hydrates skin and leaves a brighter complexion after just one use, so say goodbye to stressed-out skin.

Sephora Collection Clay Mask ($8; sephora.com)

If you want a quality face mask without the steep price tag, the Sephora Collection offers eight types of clay masks, each for under $10. Each mask addresses a different skin care need, from fatigue to enlarged pores. Just choose the mask that suits your skin care needs.

Tarte SEA Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches ($22; sephora.com)

There's something so refreshing about putting on eye patches while we unwind from the day. Keep these eye patches in your fridge before use for added soothing and depuffing of the under eye. These feature jellified algae and coconut oil to hydrate and illuminate in just 15 minutes.

Sephora Collection Eye Mask ($5; sephora.com)

The Sephora Collection has a great range of five eye mask formulas to combat dryness, dark circles, and puffiness around the eyes. You can also buy three eye masks and get another free if you purchase at Sephora. What a sweet surprise!

Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush ($65; sephora.com)

Honestly, what's more luxurious than applying your spa skin care ritual with a brush? This handle-free brush is made with ridiculously soft synthetic fibers that seamlessly blend products of all formulas to your face and body. Even better, you can wash the brush, then use it for your makeup the next day. You're welcome.

Esarora Ice Roller ($14.99; amazon.com)

Reduce face and eye puffiness with this Amazon-favorite ice roller, which can also reduce the pain of migraines or minor injuries. The cooling effects of this roller make it the ideal tool to shrink pores and calm skin during a sheet mask or even massage the skin to prevent droopiness. This is the perfect way to maximize your skin care routine.

Pandora Blossoms Fresh Shower Eucalyptus (starting at $14.99; etsy.com)

Part of the reason we love going to the spa so much is the soothing vibes it creates for us. Bring that same energy to your bathroom with this hanging eucalyptus. This adds both beautiful greenery and a relaxing smell to your bathroom. No spa day is complete without it.

Voluspa Maison Mini Candle Set ($24; anthropologie.com)

Engage your senses during your spa day with a candle set for your bathroom. This set comes with three amazing-smelling coconut wax blend candles that will leave your home smelling great even after you blow the candles out. The packaging is so beautiful, it also serves as decoration.

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban ($30; anthropologie.com)

This hair turban is best used after a wash to reduce frizz and maintain moisture. Users love that it even cuts their drying time in half, offering a more gentle and effective option than a traditional towel. If you don't want to get your hair wet, just wrap your hair in this towel to keep it out of the way.

