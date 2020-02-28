Save 65% at this huge Mountain Hardwear sale

The end-of-season sales are upon us, and that means massive discounts on heavy-duty winter gear we probably won't use until next year. It might feel weird to buy a down jacket when it's about to be spring, but the deals are just too good to pass up. Case in point: Outdoor clothing brand Mountain Hardwear has not one, but two sales going on right now.

The Winter Sale is offering up to 50% off over 150 snowsports styles. Plus, get 65% off select items, including waterproof gloves, down jackets and thermal tights, with code MHWFEB65. The brand's commitment to high quality means there's tons of technology built into its clothes. So no matter your winter needs are, venture into Mountain Hardwear's latest sales before they're gone on March 8.

Men's FireFall/2 Gore-Tex Glove ($24.49, originally $70; mountainhardwear.com)

These gloves are ready for any winter adventure, since they're equipped with tons of tech including Gore-Tex to keep your hands dry and Primaloft insulation that maintains warmth in any conditions. They also have tons of features built for your convenience, such as touchscreen compatible fingers, a gauntlet attachment with quick release and even a suede strip on the back of the thumb to wipe your runny nose or watery eyes.

Men's Cloud Bank Gore-Tex Jacket ($130.89, originally $375; mountainhardwear.com)

This jacket is perfect for hitting the slopes and trudging through a rainy commute. Thanks to its Gore-Tex 2L, it's waterproof and windproof, plus it features handy details like a helmet-compatible hood and internal powder skirt.

Men's Super/DS Climb Down Hoody ($95.89; originally $275; mountainhardwear.com)

If warmth and mobility are your priorities, you can't really beat this down jacket. Featuring 700-fill down along with synthetic insulation in the underarms and lower body, the Hoody will keep you ultra warm. Its interwoven, stitch-free baffle construction ensures you have maximum movement while limiting cold spots and down migration.

Women's FireFall/2 Insulated Anorak ($87.49, originally $250; mountainhardwear.com)

Good for both a day on the slopes and a trip around town, this jacket features two-layer waterproof shell fabric, synthetic stretch insulation and a zippered hand warmer pocket. Plus, it comes in five colorways, so you can still look good while staying protected from the storms.

Women's Diamond Peak Thermal Tight ($43.39, originally $125; mountainhardwear.com)

Thermal tights are a winter essential whether you're out camping or commuting in the cold. Constructed with merino wool, this waffle knit baselayer is ultra comfy and ergonomic for complete freedom of movement.

Women's Cloud Bank Gore-Tex Glove ($34.99, originally $100; mountainhardwear.com)

These all-around gloves are fitted with Gore-Tex to block out water and wind, and its Primaloft insulation locks in the heat. The gloves have a leather overlay for added grip, touchscreen compatible fingertips and the same nose wipe on the back of the thumb.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.