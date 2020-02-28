Our favorite water bottle is on sale right now at Amazon

Crowned the overall winner of our comprehensive water bottle test, the Healthy Human Curve can keep your beverages cold for hours on end without breaking the bank. And now, it's even cheaper than usual. Amazon has marked down two colors of the Healthy Human Curve, bringing the price all the way down to a very reasonable $19.99.

The Healthy Human Curve stood out from the rest of the bottles because of its surprising durability. After multiple drops onto concrete from five feet in the air, it barely had a scratch. This toughness, paired with its uncanny ability to maintain temperature, makes it a great value — no matter the price.

Choose between a wood-like Harvest Maple and multicolored Mirage, and make the Healthy Human Curve your go-to bottle. It utilizes dual-layer vacuum insulation to prevent outside temperatures from affecting your drink, and it's perfect for everyday use, since it never leaked once during our test. The mouth is wide enough to dump ice into and easily clean, but not so wide you'll spill on your shirt when you try to take a sip.

So if you're looking to buy a reusable water bottle, snag our top pick while it's on sale; there's no telling when prices will go back up.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.