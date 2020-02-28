This tiny lion with teeth like bolt-cutters once roamed Australia

(CNN) Researchers have discovered a new type of lion, the size of a domestic cat, with powerful flesh-cutting teeth, which roamed the earth around 24 million years ago.

Paleontologists discovered the remains of the creature at Australia's Riversleigh World Heritage Area in Queensland, where experts have been excavating fossils by dissolving limestone rock deposits with acid for more than 40 years.

Researchers from the University of New South Wales uncovered a partial mammal's skull, and initially presumed that it belonged to the Priscileo Rauscher genus of marsupial lion because of its teeth and size.