This tiny lion with teeth like bolt-cutters once roamed Australia

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 9:19 AM ET, Fri February 28, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Reconstruction of Lekaneleo roskellyae hunting in the early Miocene rainforest at Riversleigh in northwestern Queensland.
Reconstruction of Lekaneleo roskellyae hunting in the early Miocene rainforest at Riversleigh in northwestern Queensland.

(CNN)Researchers have discovered a new type of lion, the size of a domestic cat, with powerful flesh-cutting teeth, which roamed the earth around 24 million years ago.

Paleontologists discovered the remains of the creature at Australia's Riversleigh World Heritage Area in Queensland, where experts have been excavating fossils by dissolving limestone rock deposits with acid for more than 40 years.
Researchers from the University of New South Wales uncovered a partial mammal's skull, and initially presumed that it belonged to the Priscileo Rauscher genus of marsupial lion because of its teeth and size.
&#39;Missing link&#39; penguin fossil shows how they evolved after dinosaurs went extinct