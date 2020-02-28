Settle in with these weekend reads

By Shania Shelton and Stephen Mays, CNN

Updated 4:38 PM ET, Fri February 28, 2020

(CNN)Honoring a NASA legend. #MeToo's mark on the justice system. "Marsquakes." Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Festivals circling the globe

Before participating in the more solemn, introspective days of Lent, people around the world got their party on during Carnival celebrations.

Opinion: We should celebrate this trailblazer

    Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code, believes the late NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson was a hidden figure for too long, and we should continue to celebrate her tenacity, brilliance and bravery.
    Surprises on Mars

    Evidence of seismic activity on Mars is shaking up what the NASA team knows about "the Red Planet."

    Opinion: Weinstein's conviction made a change

    Caroline Polisi, a criminal defense attorney, looks at Harvey Weinstein's conviction as a win for prosecutors and sexual assault survivors in the US.

    A plan to defend democracy