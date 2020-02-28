(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Bernie Sanders holds substantial leads in California and Texas, according to new CNN polls.
-- A federal appeals court blocked the Trump administration from sending asylum seekers to Mexico to wait for their immigration hearings.
-- US stocks tumbled again over coronavirus fears and the markets are on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.
-- House lawmakers passed a bill to impose sweeping restrictions on flavored vaping and tobacco products.
-- Triple Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang of China has been given an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition doping test.
-- After just one sip of wine, a woman died because the beverage had been laced with the drug MDMA.
-- Twitter verified an account for a political candidate. The problem? A high school student created the fake candidate and account.