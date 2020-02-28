Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Shania Shelton and Stephen Mays, CNN

Updated 3:22 PM ET, Fri February 28, 2020

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Bernie Sanders holds substantial leads in California and Texas, according to new CNN polls.
-- A federal appeals court blocked the Trump administration from sending asylum seekers to Mexico to wait for their immigration hearings.
-- US stocks tumbled again over coronavirus fears and the markets are on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.
    -- House lawmakers passed a bill to impose sweeping restrictions on flavored vaping and tobacco products.
    -- Triple Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang of China has been given an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition doping test.
      -- After just one sip of wine, a woman died because the beverage had been laced with the drug MDMA.
      -- Twitter verified an account for a political candidate. The problem? A high school student created the fake candidate and account.