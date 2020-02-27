How to see Venus and a crescent moon side-by-side this Thursday

(CNN)A celestial phenomenon is set to occur between Venus and the moon Thursday night, according to NASA's calendar.
If you live in the Northern Hemisphere and you've got a clear sky Thursday, look to the southwest and you'll see a very bright Venus alongside a crescent moon, together two of the brightest objects in the night sky.
Why Venus is so bright
Venus, also known as the "evening star," is the third brightest object in the sky after the sun and the moon.
The planet is as bright as it is because of a characteristic called "albedo," which astronomers use to describe how bright a planet is by specific measurements, according to EarthSky, a website by scientists providing updates on events of the cosmos. When sunlight hits a planet, some of the light is absorbed by the planet's surface or atmosphere, and some is reflected.