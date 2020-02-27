How to see Venus and a crescent moon side-by-side this Thursday

(CNN) A celestial phenomenon is set to occur between Venus and the moon Thursday night, according to NASA's calendar.

If you live in the Northern Hemisphere and you've got a clear sky Thursday, look to the southwest and you'll see a very bright Venus alongside a crescent moon, together two of the brightest objects in the night sky.

Why Venus is so bright

Venus, also known as the "evening star," is the third brightest object in the sky after the sun and the moon.