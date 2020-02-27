Turns out there are actually two species of red panda, not just one

Updated 8:45 AM ET, Thu February 27, 2020

There are two distinct species of red panda, scientists have found.
(CNN)Scientists have discovered for the first time that there are two distinct species of red panda, not just one -- and the find could have important ramifications for conservation efforts.

The small mammals, which are already endangered, are native to China, Nepal, India, Bhutan and Myanmar.
Although red pandas' physical differences have led many to speculate that two species did exist, this research is the first time the theory has been proven.
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and Kunming found there are Himalayan red pandas and Chinese red pandas.
    Images A and C show the Chinese red panda, while B and D show the Himalayan red panda. Figure photo credits: (A) Yunfang Xiu/Straits (Fuzhou) Giant Panda Research and Exchange Center (B) Arjun Thapa/Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. (C) Yibo Hu/Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. (D) Chiranjibi Prasad Pokheral/Central Zoo, Jawalkhel, Lalitpur, Nepal.
