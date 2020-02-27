Turns out there are actually two species of red panda, not just one

(CNN) Scientists have discovered for the first time that there are two distinct species of red panda, not just one -- and the find could have important ramifications for conservation efforts.

The small mammals, which are already endangered, are native to China, Nepal, India, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Although red pandas' physical differences have led many to speculate that two species did exist, this research is the first time the theory has been proven.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and Kunming found there are Himalayan red pandas and Chinese red pandas.