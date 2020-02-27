A 22-year-old grocery store bagger won $70 million from a lottery ticket he bought at work

(CNN) A 22-year-old grocery store employee just won the biggest jackpot in Quebec's history after he purchased a ticket from the store where he works.

Gregory Mathieu, a bagger at the IGA Extra in the Saint-Romuald district of Levis, Québec City, showed up to the lotto office in Québec, Canada, on Wednesday with the winning ticket, Corporate Director of Public Affairs at Loto‑Québec Patrice Lavoie told CNN.

"Loto‑Québec celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year," Lavoie said. "We are thrilled to, at the same time, give our biggest jackpot yet."

Eight others won $1 million in the same draw as Mathieu, the lottery's website said.

The young man said he plans to share the winnings with his closest relatives. "There will be eight winners from the same family," Lavoie said. "He shared it with seven family members."

