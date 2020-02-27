A Seattle-area school was closed for cleaning after a staff member's relative was tested for coronavirus

(CNN) Bothell High School outside Seattle was closed for cleaning on Thursday after a staff member's relative was quarantined and tested for a possible case of the novel coronavirus, school district officials said.

The move -- which was "not necessary," according to public health officials with Seattle and King County -- was taken out of "an abundance of caution," the school district's superintendent said, even though the staff member was not the person being tested for coronavirus.

"While today, our support services staff have been taking initial steps to disinfect the areas where the staff member traveled on the campus," Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to families, "we need more time to fully and completely disinfect the entire school as a preventive measure."

According to Reid's letter, the staff member returned to work Monday after a week traveling abroad. The staffer said a family member he or she was traveling with fell ill Tuesday and was taken to the hospital, the letter said. The family member is being "treated, monitored and quarantined," the letter said.

"At this time, there is no confirmation that the family member's illness is connected to the coronavirus outbreak," Reid's letter said, "but out o