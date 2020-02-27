Teacher of the year suspended for showing students a picture of her fiancée wins $100,000 settlement

(CNN) A Texas art teacher who was placed on administrative leave after talking about "her future wife" in class hopes her settlement with a school district will change the lives of other LGBTQ people.

Stacy Bailey, who was on paid leave, reached a $100,000 settlement with the Mansfield Independent School District last week, her attorney said.

The district near Fort Worth agreed to remove the eight-month leave from her record, as well as offer mandatory training on LGBTQ issues to human resources and counseling staff in its schools.

The two-time teacher of the year was giving a welcome back to school presentation in August 2017 to her class when she showed a photo of her and her then-fiancee dressed as characters from the movie "Finding Nemo," according to court documents obtained by CNN.

A parent complained to the school, saying that Bailey was "promoting the homosexual agenda," according to court documents.

