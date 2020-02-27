Teacher of the year suspended for showing students a picture of her fiancée wins $100,000 settlement

By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Updated 8:34 PM ET, Thu February 27, 2020

Stacey Bailey won $100,000 in a settlement with a Texas school district.
(CNN)A Texas art teacher who was placed on administrative leave after talking about "her future wife" in class hopes her settlement with a school district will change the lives of other LGBTQ people.

Stacy Bailey, who was on paid leave, reached a $100,000 settlement with the Mansfield Independent School District last week, her attorney said.
The district near Fort Worth agreed to remove the eight-month leave from her record, as well as offer mandatory training on LGBTQ issues to human resources and counseling staff in its schools.
The two-time teacher of the year was giving a welcome back to school presentation in August 2017 to her class when she showed a photo of her and her then-fiancee dressed as characters from the movie "Finding Nemo," according to court documents obtained by CNN.
    A parent complained to the school, saying that Bailey was "promoting the homosexual agenda," according to court documents.
    "That's one of the biggest reasons that I did stand up, because I thought if I would have stayed silent or I would have resigned that this would have just happened to someone else after me," Bailey said Tuesday at a press conference, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.
    Being able to finally talk about what happened is a relief for Bailey, but it's also been bittersweet, her attorney Jason C. N. Smith told CNN on Thursday.
    Stacy Bailey (right) and her wife, Julie Vazquez.
