Teacher of the year suspended for showing students a picture of her fiancée wins $100,000 settlement

(CNN)A Texas art teacher who was placed on administrative leave after talking about "her future wife" in class hopes her settlement with a school district will change the lives of other LGBTQ people.
Stacy Bailey, who was on paid leave, reached a $100,000 settlement with the Mansfield Independent School District last week, her attorney said.
The district near Fort Worth agreed to remove the eight-month leave from her record, as well as offer mandatory training on LGBTQ issues to human resources and counseling staff in its schools.
The two-time teacher of the year was giving a welcome back to school presentation in August 2017 to her class when she showed a photo of her and her then-fiancee dressed as characters from the movie "Finding Nemo," according to court documents obtained by CNN.
A parent complained to the school, saying that Bailey was "promoting the homosexual agenda," according to court documents.
"That's one of the biggest reasons that I did stand up, because I thought if I would have stayed silent or I would have resigned that this would have just happened to someone else after me," Bailey said Tuesday at a press conference, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.
Being able to finally talk about what happened is a relief for Bailey, but it's also been bittersweet, her attorney Jason C. N. Smith told CNN on Thursday.