NHL player who suffered cardiac episode during game won't play for rest of the season and is undecided on his hockey future

(CNN) St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester thanked medical personnel for saving his life in his first public address since he was revived with a defibrillator during a game.

"It happened in the absolute best place that it could happen because of all the protocols they have in place and how people responded so quickly," he said Wednesday. "No. 1, they saved my life and No. 2, the fact that they could get on it so fast was very helpful."

Bouwmeester underwent an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure after suffering a cardiac episode on the team bench during a February 11 game against the Ducks in Anaheim.

The 36-year-old said Wednesday that he will not play for the rest of the season, adding that he hasn't made a decision beyond then.

"As a hockey player, I'd like to play hockey, so I'd sure like to be out there, but when you put everything in perspective, it's OK to just take a step back right now," said Bouwmeester.

