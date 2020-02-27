Jay-Z and Yo Gotti file second lawsuit against Mississippi prisons on behalf of 150 inmates living in 'filth and dilapidation'

(CNN)Rappers Yo Gotti and Jay-Z filed a second lawsuit this week against the Mississippi Department of Corrections targeting the state's notorious Parchman prison, where at least nine inmates have died since the beginning of the year.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 150 inmates housed in the prison -- formally known as the Mississippi State Penitentiary -- and alleges "barbaric" conditions within the facility, including food contaminated with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care.
In a news release, Team Roc -- the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation -- called for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to address the health and safety risks within 90 days.
The announcement came alongside a harrowing video released by the organization, which documents some of the conditions inside the prison and includes testimony from the relatives of inmates who died inside.
Just last month the two rappers helped more than two dozen inmates file another class-action lawsuit against the prison that attributed inmate deaths to a "culmination of years of severe understaffing and neglect."
"The game plan is to get change," Yo Gotti told CNN's Stephanie Elam recently. "To make sure the Mississippi prison be held accountable to treat the prisoners like humans and not have them living in inhumane conditions."
CNN has reached out to the Mississippi Department of Corrections for comment on the lawsuit.
Conditions worse than 'an animal shelter,' suit says
The latest lawsuit, much like the first one, says the prison suffers from understaffing issues which result in improper inmate care, neglect and rampant inmate-on-inmate violence.
At least three people have died behind facility bars as a result of violent outbreaks.