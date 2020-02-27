Jay-Z and Yo Gotti file second lawsuit against Mississippi prisons on behalf of 150 inmates living in 'filth and dilapidation'

(CNN) Rappers Yo Gotti and Jay-Z filed a second lawsuit this week against the Mississippi Department of Corrections targeting the state's notorious Parchman prison, where at least nine inmates have died since the beginning of the year.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 150 inmates housed in the prison -- formally known as the Mississippi State Penitentiary -- and alleges "barbaric" conditions within the facility, including food contaminated with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care.

In a news release, Team Roc -- the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation -- called for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to address the health and safety risks within 90 days.

Inmates have been forced to live in deadly environments that lack clean water, adequate food, access to healthcare, among many other basic human necessities. — Team Roc (@teamroc) February 26, 2020

The announcement came alongside a harrowing video released by the organization, which documents some of the conditions inside the prison and includes testimony from the relatives of inmates who died inside.

